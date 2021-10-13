Election of Deputy Speaker of UP Assembly on Oct 18

The election of Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held on October 18, officials said here on Wednesday.

In a statement, Principal Secretary, Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey said that any member of the House may nominate another member for the election.

''Assembly Speaker has fixed the date of October 18 for the election of the Deputy Speaker of the seventeenth Vidhan Sabha of Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

This election will be held at the Vidhan Sabha hall on the said date at 11 am, he added.

Any member of the House may nominate another member for this election by submitting the prescribed nomination paper, duly filed to the principal secretary, Vidhan Sabha between 11 am and 1 pm on October 17.

The third session of the state assembly this year will be held on October 18.

