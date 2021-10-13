MVA govt doesn't listen unless pressured: Maha BJP chief, cites reopening of temples

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government doesn't listen unless being pressured and referred to the recent reopening of temples after a long gap. Addressing a BJP event, Patil asked the saffron party workers to visit villages and create awareness about the OBC quota. ''The MVA government does not want to give a political reservation to OBCs. If a political reservation for OBCs has to continue then we all will need to go to villages and create awareness among the people for the reservation. ''This government won't listen unless we put pressure on them. Did they reopen temples by themselves? We had to protest for the reopening of temples across Maharashtra,'' he said while addressing the OBC Jaagar Abhiyan programme of BJP.

After remaining closed for nearly six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, temples and other religious places reopened in Maharashtra on October 7. Patil stressed reaching out to OBCs and make them aware of their rights. He asked BJP workers to reach out to the people at the taluka level with questionnaires including questions such as who introduced the OBC quota and which government was in power when it was implemented? Patil said collecting empirical data is very easy and it can be done in three days from a city or a village. The Supreme Court in March this year had read down the OBC quota in local bodies. The Maharashtra government had requested the Supreme Court to direct the Centre and other concerned authorities to disclose to the state the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 raw caste data of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), which is not made available to them on ''repeated demand''.

