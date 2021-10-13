Left Menu

MVA govt doesn't listen unless pressured: Maha BJP chief, cites reopening of temples

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government doesnt listen unless being pressured and referred to the recent reopening of temples after a long gap. Addressing a BJP event, Patil asked the saffron party workers to visit villages and create awareness about the OBC quota.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:09 IST
MVA govt doesn't listen unless pressured: Maha BJP chief, cites reopening of temples
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government doesn't listen unless being pressured and referred to the recent reopening of temples after a long gap. Addressing a BJP event, Patil asked the saffron party workers to visit villages and create awareness about the OBC quota. ''The MVA government does not want to give a political reservation to OBCs. If a political reservation for OBCs has to continue then we all will need to go to villages and create awareness among the people for the reservation. ''This government won't listen unless we put pressure on them. Did they reopen temples by themselves? We had to protest for the reopening of temples across Maharashtra,'' he said while addressing the OBC Jaagar Abhiyan programme of BJP.

After remaining closed for nearly six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, temples and other religious places reopened in Maharashtra on October 7. Patil stressed reaching out to OBCs and make them aware of their rights. He asked BJP workers to reach out to the people at the taluka level with questionnaires including questions such as who introduced the OBC quota and which government was in power when it was implemented? Patil said collecting empirical data is very easy and it can be done in three days from a city or a village. The Supreme Court in March this year had read down the OBC quota in local bodies. The Maharashtra government had requested the Supreme Court to direct the Centre and other concerned authorities to disclose to the state the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 raw caste data of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), which is not made available to them on ''repeated demand''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021