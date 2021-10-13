Left Menu

Use electricity wisely; govt is making arrangements for uninterrupted power supply, appeals UP minister

State Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma on Wednesday said that the government is making arrangements for an adequate supply of electricity to the people in this festive season and also appealed to use electricity wisely.

Power Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shrikant Sharma (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
State Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma on Wednesday said that the government is making arrangements for an adequate supply of electricity to the people in this festive season and also appealed to use electricity wisely. Speaking to ANI, the minister said that the Chief Minister has ordered to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity from 6 pm to 7 am. The meeting was held between the Chairman, MD and other officials of the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Wednesday to ensure the compliance of the order.

"The festival season is on and the government is making arrangements for the uninterrupted supply of power. The government is also purchasing power at an expensive rate considering the festive season," Sharma told ANI. The Power Minister further appealed to the people of the state to use electricity wisely and save power.

"I appeal to the people not to misuse the electricity. Use it wisely so that the places that have a lesser supply of power could receive the adequate supply," said Sharma. The Minister further slammed the Opposition and claimed that the government is providing more electricity to the state than the previous governments.

"The opposition parties who are commenting on the shortage of power should know that we are providing 10,000 MW of more power to the state than they used to provide during their government," the minister said. Sharma further said that the government is providing electricity to the rural areas as much as to the urban areas. (ANI)

