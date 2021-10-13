Left Menu

Czech president agrees to meet opposition leader, but not date set

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:09 IST
Czech president agrees to meet opposition leader, but not date set
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech President Milos Zeman will meet with the leader of the opposition coalition Together, Petr Fiala, at his request at a time to be determined later, the president's spokesman said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Zeman was taken to hospital and placed in an intensive care unit on Sunday, a day after Together and another coalition group defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ruling ANO party and its allies in a parliamentary election and pledged to form a cabinet.

Zeman, an ally of Babis, has not yet said who he would tap to try form a government talks first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021