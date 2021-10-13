Czech president agrees to meet opposition leader, but not date set
Czech President Milos Zeman will meet with the leader of the opposition coalition Together, Petr Fiala, at his request at a time to be determined later, the president's spokesman said on Twitter on Wednesday.
Zeman was taken to hospital and placed in an intensive care unit on Sunday, a day after Together and another coalition group defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ruling ANO party and its allies in a parliamentary election and pledged to form a cabinet.
Zeman, an ally of Babis, has not yet said who he would tap to try form a government talks first.
