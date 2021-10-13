Russia's Putin says U.S. involvement in Afghanistan led to tragedy
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The United States' involvement in Afghanistan has led to tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, one week before Russia is due to host the Taliban in Moscow.
After the United States and its allies withdrew their troops earlier this year after 20 years on the ground, the Taliban seized power in a lightning advance and the previous government collapsed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Taliban
- Afghanistan
- The United States'
- Russia
- Russian
- Moscow
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress
Experts ask Pakistan to avoid oversimplifying threat emanating from Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover
Pak-backed `jihadis' will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir, EFSAS to UN
Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador over Russian gas supply deal criticism - foreign ministry
Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador over Russian gas supply deal spat