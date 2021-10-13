NDPP nominee elected unopposed in Nagaland by-poll

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee S Keoshu Yimchunger was on Wednesday declared elected unopposed in the by-poll to Shamator-Chessore assembly constituency in Nagaland, state Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar said.

Yimchunger, the consensus candidate of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which is the opposition-less government of the state, was the only candidate to have filed nomination.

The chief electoral officer declared him elected on the last day of withdrawal of candidature.

With this win, the NDPP's strength has gone up to 21 in the 60-member assembly. While the Naga People’s Front and the BJP have 25 and 12 members in the House respectively, there are two independent MLAs.

The Shamator-Chessore constituency in Tuensang district fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA Toshi Wungtung on July 1 due to post-Covid complications, necessitating the by-poll.

