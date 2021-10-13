Left Menu

NDPP nominee elected unopposed in Nagaland by-poll

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:49 IST
NDPP nominee elected unopposed in Nagaland by-poll
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee S Keoshu Yimchunger was on Wednesday declared elected unopposed in the by-poll to Shamator-Chessore assembly constituency in Nagaland, state Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar said.

Yimchunger, the consensus candidate of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which is the opposition-less government of the state, was the only candidate to have filed nomination.

The chief electoral officer declared him elected on the last day of withdrawal of candidature.

With this win, the NDPP's strength has gone up to 21 in the 60-member assembly. While the Naga People’s Front and the BJP have 25 and 12 members in the House respectively, there are two independent MLAs.

The Shamator-Chessore constituency in Tuensang district fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA Toshi Wungtung on July 1 due to post-Covid complications, necessitating the by-poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021