Left Menu

Solar scam: Kerala govt seeks Governor's nod for probe against former Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 20:18 IST
Solar scam: Kerala govt seeks Governor's nod for probe against former Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI): The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to carry out an investigation by the vigilance bureau against senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed on the basis of a complaint filed by a prime accused in the solar panel scam that she had given Rs 40 lakh as bribe to him when he was Power Minister in the previous UDF government in the State.

The decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government said the woman has complained that Muhammed, allegedly abusing his official position, had received Rs 40 lakh from her when he was the Power Minister in the government headed by Oommen Chandy during 2011-16.

Based on her complaint, the Cabinet decided to seek the Governor's permission to carry out the investigation, said an official press release.

The solar scam had rocked the then UDF government, headed by Oommen Chandy, after reports surfaced in June 2013 that some of his staff were involved in alleged cheating of several people of crores of rupees by the woman and her husband by offering solar panel solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021