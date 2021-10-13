Left Menu

CM Channi 'unwittingly' handed half of Punjab to Centre: Sunil Jhakhar on BSF's jurisdiction extension

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday raised questions over the state government's move to ask the Centre to "seal" the international border of the state and said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has "unwittingly managed to hand over" half of Punjab to the Central government.

CM Channi 'unwittingly' handed half of Punjab to Centre: Sunil Jhakhar on BSF's jurisdiction extension
Congress leader Sunil Jakhar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday raised questions over the state government's move to ask the Centre to "seal" the international border of the state and said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has "unwittingly managed to hand over" half of Punjab to the Central government. Taking to Twitter, Jakhar claimed that the move "castigated" the Punjab Police.

"Be careful what you ask for! Has Charanjit Singh Channi unwittingly managed to hand over half of Punjab to the Central govt. 25000sq km (out of a total of 50,000sq km) has now been placed under BSF jurisdiction. Punjab Police stands castigated. Do we still want more autonomy to States?" Jakhar tweeted. Jakhar's tweet came after Union Home Ministry extended the area states of West Bengal, Punjab and Assam, under the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), giving the paramilitary personnel powers of arrest, search and seizure, on par with state police.

Centre said the move was aimed at maintaining "zero tolerance" against terrorism and cross border crimes, and empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. Notably, on October 5, CM Channi had met Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him to "seal" the international border of the state to curb trafficking and weapon. (ANI)

