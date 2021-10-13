Left Menu

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls on Sri Lankan President

I wish everyone a safe, prosperous and blessed Navaratri2021.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-10-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 20:50 IST
Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls on Sri Lankan President
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and advocated for a strong friendly relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

Swamy, the Rajya Sabha MP and former union minister, is here on a two-day private visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

President Gotabaya expressed his pleasure to meet Swamy during his visit to Sri Lanka, his office said.

On his part, Swamy advocated for a strong friendly relationship between Sri Lanka and India.

Swamy participated in the Navratri festival celebration hosted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence - Temple Trees- in Colombo on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

''Spent a lovely evening celebrating the auspicious festival of #Navaratri with long time friend and colleague @Swamy39. I wish everyone a safe, prosperous and blessed #Navaratri2021. May the triumph of good over evil illuminate the path we travel with countless blessings,” Prime Minister Mahinda tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021