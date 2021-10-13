Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls on Sri Lankan President
Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and advocated for a strong friendly relationship between India and Sri Lanka.
Swamy, the Rajya Sabha MP and former union minister, is here on a two-day private visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
President Gotabaya expressed his pleasure to meet Swamy during his visit to Sri Lanka, his office said.
On his part, Swamy advocated for a strong friendly relationship between Sri Lanka and India.
Swamy participated in the Navratri festival celebration hosted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence - Temple Trees- in Colombo on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
''Spent a lovely evening celebrating the auspicious festival of #Navaratri with long time friend and colleague @Swamy39. I wish everyone a safe, prosperous and blessed #Navaratri2021. May the triumph of good over evil illuminate the path we travel with countless blessings,” Prime Minister Mahinda tweeted.
