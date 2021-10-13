Left Menu

MP: BJP leaders send air tickets to Rahul, Priyanka to visit Rajasthan

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-10-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 21:03 IST
MP: BJP leaders send air tickets to Rahul, Priyanka to visit Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday sent air tickets to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Rahul Gandhi asking them to visit their party ruled Rajasthan, where atrocities have been allegedly committed on Dalits.

The saffron party said the Gandhi siblings are engaged in ''political tourism'' in Uttar Pradesh, where they met the families of farmers killed in violence at Lakhimpur Kheri, but have no time to see what is happening to Dalits in Rajasthan.

“We have collected funds and sent Delhi-Jaipur air tickets to Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad MP) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra so that they can meet members of the Dalit community, who are oppressed under the Congress rule in Rajasthan,” Indore district BJP chief Rajesh Sonkar said.

He was talking to reporters after sending the tickets through speed post along with a group of local BJP leaders.

Sonkar said a Dalit man was recently beaten to death in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

“Gandhi and Vadra are busy with political tourism in Uttar Pradesh and have no time to console the (Dalit) family (in Hanumangarh),'' he said.

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi have been aggressively raising the issue of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed on October 3.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. PTI HWP ADU RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021