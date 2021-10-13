Jairam Ramesh, Owaisi attack Rajnath Singh for his 'Gandhi-Savarkar comment', say minister trying to rewrite history

Opposition leaders on Wednesday attacked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his remark that it was on Mahatma Gandhi's request that Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petitions, and accused him of ''trying to rewrite history''.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared on Twitter a letter by Gandhi on Jan 25,1920 to Savarkar's brother regarding a case, and accused the Union minister of giving a ''twist'' to what Gandhi wrote.

The AIMIM leader also said the first petition Savarkar wrote was in 1911, just six months after getting to prison and Gandhi was then in South Africa. Savarkar wrote again in 1913/14 and Gandhi's advice is from 1920, he added.

Rajnath Singh at an event to release a book on Veer Savarkar on Tuesday had alleged that there was a deliberate conspiracy to defame Savarkar and that it was on Gandhi's advice that he wrote his mercy petitions.

''He was an icon of Indian history and will remain so. There can be a difference of opinion about him, but to look down on him as inferior is not appropriate and not justifiable....'' Singh said, adding that the hatred towards Savarkar is ''illogical''.

''Lies are spread about Savarkar repeatedly. It was spread that he filed many mercy petitions seeking his release from jails.... It was Mahatma Gandhi who asked him to file the mercy petitions...,'' the defence minister said.

In a series of tweets, Owisi said, ''IMHO, whoever wrote this speech for you should be fired. It’s not good to have advisers who have a Savarkarite relationship to truth'' while countering Singh's view.

''Rajnath Singhji is amongst the few sober and dignified voices in Modi Sarkar. But he doesn't seem to be free of the RSS habit of rewriting history. He has given a twist to what Gandhi actually wrote on Jan 25 1920. Here is that letter to Savarkar's brother,'' Ramesh said on Twitter while sharing the letter.

''Rajnath Singh has clearly blown Gandhi's letter of Jan 25 1920 out of context. Not surprising. This is par for the course for the BJP/RSS,'' he said in another tweet.

Defending Savarkar, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha tweeted ''Congress opposes Savarkar ji who never integrated with British administration and exhibited the highest sacrifice for the Motherland. However, some people had regular dining at Mountbatten's home.'' BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya in a tweet quoted Gandhi on Savarkar ''he is clever. He is brave, he is a patriot. The evil, in its hidden form of the present system of Government, he saw much earlier than I did. He is in the Andamans for having loved India too well. Under a just government he would be occupying a high post' - Gandhi on Savarkar.'' Claiming that Savarkar worked on Britishers' agenda of 'divide and rule' after coming out of jail in 1925, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he was the first to come up with the ''two-nation theory''.

Contesting the defence minister's claim, Baghel said,''...Tell me one thing, where was Mahatma Gandhi at that time? He was in Wardha (Maharashtra) and where was he (Savarkar)? He was in Cellular Jail (in Andaman and Nicobar Islands)...How would they have contacted (each other)? He filed mercy petitions from jail... not once but half a dozen times.'' Jairam Ramesh's comments were in response to a historian and Savarkar's biographer Vikram Sampath, who tweeted, ''Some needless brouhaha about the statement by Rajnath Singh.'' ''In my Vol 1 and in countless interviews I had stated already that in 1920 Gandhiji advised Savarkar brothers to file a petition and even made a case for his release through an essay in Young India 26 May 1920. So what's noise about,'' Sampath said.

Tweeting on the issue, another historian S Irfan Habib said, ''Yes, monochromatic history writing is really changing, led by the minister who claims Gandhi asked Savarkar to write mercy petitions. At least it is accepted now that he did write. No documentary evidence needed when the minister makes a claim. New history for New India.'' Owaisi also said,''Sir @rajnathsingh you said that Savarkar's grovelling mercy petitions were on Gandhi's advice. Here's the letter to Savarkar from Gandhi. No mention of petition to the British begging for leniency, mercy and promising to be a faithful servant of the crown.'' BJP ally JD(U) too waded into the row, with party spokesperson K C Tyagi demanding that letters exchanged between Gandhi and Savarkar should be made public to shed light on the matter. ''While it is true that Savarkar spent many years in jail, it is also true that he tendered an apology and was freed with the consent of the British administration after he reached a pact with them'', Tyagi said.

The copy of Gandhi's letter to S D Savarkar, shared by Ramesh and Owaisi, said, ''I have your letter. It is difficult to advise you. I suggest, however, your framing a brief petition setting forth the facts of the case bringing out in clear relief the fact that the offence committed by your brother was purely political. I suggest this in order that it would be possible to concentrate public attention on the case. Meanwhile as I have said to you in an earlier letter I am moving in the matter in my own way.'' Meanwhile, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit said the freedom fighter had sought a general amnesty for all the political prisoners and that one person like Mahatma Gandhi cannot be called the father of the nation as thousands of people had contributed towards the creation of the country.

''Thousands of people have contributed towards the creation of this nation which has a history of more than 5,000 years. I don't think Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation,'' Ranjit Savarkar told reporters in Mumbai.

He also said that no one is demanding that Veer Savarkar be called the 'father of the nation' because this concept itself was not acceptable to him. Asserting that Savarkar had never apologised to the British, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Raut said freedom fighters can adopt a strategy while in jail thinking they can do a lot more outside instead of remaining in prison. ''If Savarkar had adopted any such strategy it cannot be called an apology. Savarkar might have done that (adopted a strategy). This cannot be called an apology. Savarkar never apologised to the British,'' he said.

Raut, who had demanded Bharat Ratna for V D Savarkar on many occasions, said the freedom fighter, a Hindutva icon, has always been an ideal for his party. When asked about Rajnath Singh's statement on Savarkar, Raut said he was not aware of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)