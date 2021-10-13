HP BJP expels rebel candidate for contesting from Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seat

The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Wednesday expelled rebel candidate Chetan Bragta from the party for refusing to withdraw his nomination papers for the upcoming Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly bypoll, which was held by his late father.

By-elections are scheduled for the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seat along with Mandi Lok Sabha, Arki and Fatehpur Assembly seats on October 30.

HP BJP president Suresh Kashyap expelled state convener of BJP IT cell Chetan Bragta for six years for filing his nomination against its official candidate Neelam Saraik from Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly segment.

Late minister Narinder Bragta's son Chetan was hopeful of getting a BJP ticket but the saffron party gave a go-ahead to Neelam Saraik, who had contested as an Independent against his father in the 2017 state elections.

Subsequently, Chetan Bragta had filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate on October 8 and did not withdraw his papers on the last day on Wednesday despite pressure from the party.

The seat fell vacant following former minister and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Narinder Bragta's death in June this year.

