Left Menu

UAE Foreign Minister says he will visit Israel soon

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:10 IST
UAE Foreign Minister says he will visit Israel soon

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah Bin Zayed, said on Wednesday that he would visit Israel soon, adding that his country was impressed with the growing bilateral relationship.

Bin Zayed also said during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Washington D.C. that there could be no talk of peace in the Middle East if Israel and the Palestinians were not "on talking terms".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021