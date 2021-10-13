UAE Foreign Minister says he will visit Israel soon
Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:10 IST
The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah Bin Zayed, said on Wednesday that he would visit Israel soon, adding that his country was impressed with the growing bilateral relationship.
Bin Zayed also said during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Washington D.C. that there could be no talk of peace in the Middle East if Israel and the Palestinians were not "on talking terms".
