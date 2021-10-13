IYC takes out ‘Mashal Aakrosh Julus’ demanding justice for victims of Lakhimpur Kheri case

The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday took out a ‘Mashal Aakrosh Julus’ demanding justice for the farmers who lost their lives during the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, a party statement said.

The march, led by IYC national president Srinivas B V, also demanded dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose convoy allegedly ran over the farmers on October 3.

“It appears that the policy of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is to ‘tire and harass’ the farmers, a strategy which has failed.

“The country's ‘annadata’ are now getting the BJP's policy and tactics. The unforgivable and ruthless killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh has shaken the soul of India,” Srinivas said.

Saying that the attitude of the administration in the case has been “suspicious and unjust”, the Congress leader demanded a fair judicial inquiry as well as the immediate dismissal of Mishra.

“The farmer, who grows food with his hard work, blood and sweat, is today helpless and troubled by the policies and functioning of the BJP government. It is our duty to provide 'justice' to them,” he said.

“Our demand is that the Minister of State for Home should be dismissed immediately. He has no right to continue in his post even for a moment,” Srinivas added.

The torch procession was taken out from the office of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) till Jantar Mantar here.

