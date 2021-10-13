Left Menu

PCI team arrives in Srinagar to look into alleged harassment of journalists in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:54 IST
PCI team arrives in Srinagar to look into alleged harassment of journalists in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

A fact-finding committee of the Press Council of India (PCI) arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit to interact with the media fraternity of Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

The committee comprises Prakash Dubey, convener and group editor of Daink Bhaskar, Gurbir Singh of The New Indian Express, and Suman Gupta, editor of Jan Morcha.

The PCI has constituted the committee to look into allegations of intimidation and harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir levelled by former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

In September, Mufti had written to the PCI and the Editors Guild of India, raising the issue of “systematic harassment” of journalists in Kashmir, and had urged the council to send a fact-finding team to J-K to independently verify these claims and take remedial action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021