Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar extends support to Goa TMC

Independent MLA from Sanguem constituency, Prasad Sashikant Gaonkar, pledged absolute support to the Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) at a formal event in Dona Paula on Wednesday and said that he would join the TMC once his term in the office comes to an end.

ANI | Dona Paula (Goa) | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Independent MLA from Sanguem constituency, Prasad Sashikant Gaonkar, pledged absolute support to the Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) at a formal event in Dona Paula on Wednesday and said that he would join the TMC once his term in the office comes to an end. "Women can do magic and Mamata Banerjee has the courage and power to oust the Modi Government and we will do it. I will join the TMC officially once my term in office comes to an end. My supporters and elected members of Panchayat are joining the TMC today," said Gaonkar.

The release further informed that Gaonkar's brother Sandesh Sashikant Gaonkar officially joined the Goa Trinamool Congress along with several of his supporters at the same event in the presence of the leader of TMC in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, who recently joined the Goa TMC. Addressing the media, Luizinho Faleiro welcomed the support of "the son of a farmer", Sashikant Gaonkar said that the time has come to end "atrocities" against farmers by the Central government.

"I am happy that the son of a farmer is extending his support to Goa TMC. The Modi government is bulldozing our farmers and the time has come to put an end to all such atrocities," said Faleiro. The leader also claimed that many women leaders are expected to join the Goa TMC.

"'One of the most important objectives of the Trinamool Congress is women empowerment. As many as 41 per cent of representatives in TMC are women and we will try and do the same in Goa," said Faleiro. Highlighting Goa TMC's vision, party leader Derek O'Brien said that D in Didi stands for dedication, determination and development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

