HP BJP expels rebel candidate for contesting from Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seat

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-10-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 23:06 IST
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Wednesday expelled rebel candidate Chetan Bragta from the party for refusing to withdraw his nomination papers for the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly bypoll, a seat previously held by his late father.

By-elections to the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seat along with the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Arki and the Fatehpur Assembly seat are scheduled on October 30.

HP BJP president Suresh Kashyap expelled state convener of BJP IT cell Chetan Bragta for six years for filing his nomination against its official candidate Neelam Saraik.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Rohit Thakur from Jubbal-Kotkhai, which is likely to witness a triangular contest.

Late minister Narinder Bragta's son Chetan Bragta was hopeful of getting a BJP ticket from the seat but the saffron party gave a go-ahead to Neelam Saraik.

Subsequently, Chetan Bragta filed his nomination as an Independent candidate on October 8 and did not withdraw it on the last day on Wednesday despite pressure from the party.

The seat fell vacant following Narinder Bragta's death in June.

