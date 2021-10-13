Mayurbhanj district collector, officers working as BJD functionaries: Union minister

Two days after Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers held a protest against alleged rude behaviour of Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu towards them, the BJP MP claimed that the ruling BJD was ''using them'' to settle scores with his party.

He claimed that collector of Mayurbhanj, Vinit Bhardwaj, was functioning as the ''district president of the ruling BJD''.

The officers, on October 11, had worn black badges and protested against the alleged derogatory remarks made against them by Tudu recently.

In a resolution, the Mayurbhanj district OAS Officers’ Association said that the minister used ''unparliamentary'' language against one of its members.

Association president Rudra Narayan Mohanty, who is the additional district magistrate of Mayurbhanj, alleged that the minister verbally abused him on October 9.

Rejecting the allegation, Tudu, who is the Union minister of state for jal shakti and tribal affairs, said, ''The district administration, including its collector and officers, is being used by the BJD against the BJP, which is popular among the people of Mayurbhanj.

''While the collector appeared to be working as the BJD's district president, most officers are working as the ruling party functionaries.” He further said that the BJD has lost its base in Mayurbhanj and therefore using government officers to target the BJP leaders.

''In the 2019 elections, people of Mayurbhanj had voted in large numbers for a BJP MP and six MLAs from this district. This has led to BJD's heartburn,” he asserted.

Various central government projects are being sabotaged and deliberately delayed in Mayurbhanj district, he claimed.

''They (BJD) fear that the BJP will be given credit for its different welfare schemes and therefore delaying implementation of the central programmes,” he added. Bhardwaj and the BJD have not yet responded to Tudu’s allegations.

