Left Menu

Mayurbhanj district collector, officers working as BJD functionaries: Union minister

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 13-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 23:10 IST
Mayurbhanj district collector, officers working as BJD functionaries: Union minister
  • Country:
  • India

Two days after Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers held a protest against alleged rude behaviour of Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu towards them, the BJP MP claimed that the ruling BJD was ''using them'' to settle scores with his party.

He claimed that collector of Mayurbhanj, Vinit Bhardwaj, was functioning as the ''district president of the ruling BJD''.

The officers, on October 11, had worn black badges and protested against the alleged derogatory remarks made against them by Tudu recently.

In a resolution, the Mayurbhanj district OAS Officers’ Association said that the minister used ''unparliamentary'' language against one of its members.

Association president Rudra Narayan Mohanty, who is the additional district magistrate of Mayurbhanj, alleged that the minister verbally abused him on October 9.

Rejecting the allegation, Tudu, who is the Union minister of state for jal shakti and tribal affairs, said, ''The district administration, including its collector and officers, is being used by the BJD against the BJP, which is popular among the people of Mayurbhanj.

''While the collector appeared to be working as the BJD's district president, most officers are working as the ruling party functionaries.” He further said that the BJD has lost its base in Mayurbhanj and therefore using government officers to target the BJP leaders.

''In the 2019 elections, people of Mayurbhanj had voted in large numbers for a BJP MP and six MLAs from this district. This has led to BJD's heartburn,” he asserted.

Various central government projects are being sabotaged and deliberately delayed in Mayurbhanj district, he claimed.

''They (BJD) fear that the BJP will be given credit for its different welfare schemes and therefore delaying implementation of the central programmes,” he added. Bhardwaj and the BJD have not yet responded to Tudu’s allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021