Left Menu

MP govt withdraws order for sterilization of bulls after Pragya Thakur's objections

After the objections of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday withdrew the order of sterilization of bulls.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 23:40 IST
MP govt withdraws order for sterilization of bulls after Pragya Thakur's objections
BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the objections of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday withdrew the order of sterilization of bulls. The Animal Husbandry Department withdrew the order after Bhopal MP Thakur called the sterilization of bulls against nature. She also met the state Animal Husbandry minister and Bhopal district collector regarding the matter.

Speaking to media persons she said, "Madhya Pradesh government's order related to sterilisation of bulls has been withdrawn today after I discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and state Animal Husbandry Minister. I think it was an internal conspiracy and we have to stay alert. I will urge Chief Minister to probe this matter." She alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to destroy indigenous cows.

"No one can and should never destroy indigenous cows. How this happened is a matter of investigation. I will request the chief minister for inquiry. Why so many atrocities against indigenous cows. Our chief minister has opened cow shelters and Gaushalas. A separate department has been made. Efforts should be made so that such an order does not happen again," Thakur added. Congress has also called the state government's order against cow protection. Congress Media Coordinator Narendra Saluja said that on one hand, the government talks about cow protection and on the other hand, the bulls are being sterilized to eliminate indigenous cows. The party termed the order "absurd". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021