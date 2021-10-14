Left Menu

Enquiry officer appointed by Centre to probe misconduct charges against ex Bengal CS: Suvendu

Adhikari, who is close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Modi, on Wednesday claimed ball has set rolling in the case again.A Trinamool Congress leader said this was nothing but vindictive politics of the BJP government at Centre.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday said the Centre has appointed an enquiry officer to probe charges against former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was showcaused by the Modi government for skipping a cyclone review meeting with the prime minister in May.

The BJP leader said no one is above the law.

He claimed an enquiry officer has been appointed to conduct the probe against Bandyopadhyay, who was appointed chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the day of his retirement on May 30.

''Enquiry Officer has been appointed in major misconduct disciplinary enquiry against former CS Alapan Bandopadhyay @IASassociation,'' the Nandigram MLA posted on microblogging site Twitter.

Bandyopadhyay had been asked why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for not attending the meeting on disaster management. He had also been summoned to Delhi but he had expressed inability to go there.

Nothing substantive was heard about the case after that. Adhikari, who is close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Modi, on Wednesday claimed ball has set rolling in the case again.

A Trinamool Congress leader said this was nothing but vindictive politics of the BJP government at Centre.

