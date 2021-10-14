Left Menu

Brazil's lower house passes bill to fix state's fuel tax charges

Brazil's lower house on Wednesday approved the main text of a bill, pushed by President Jair Bolsonaro, to change a tax on gasoline and diesel that is seen hurting state governments' revenue. Lawmakers will now analyze and vote on several amendments before sending the final text to the Senate.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 06:02 IST
Brazil's lower house passes bill to fix state's fuel tax charges

Brazil's lower house on Wednesday approved the main text of a bill, pushed by President Jair Bolsonaro, to change a tax on gasoline and diesel that is seen hurting state governments' revenue.

Lawmakers will now analyze and vote on several amendments before sending the final text to the Senate. Bolsonaro has blamed the so-called ICMS tax for the rise in fuel prices that have contributed to his declining poll numbers, pushing for it to be changed. The change to the ICMS would relieve pressure on state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro , which Bolsonaro has lobbied to lower fuel prices, spooking investors.

Under the current system, the ICMS tax that each state levies moves in relation to fuel prices. The bill would oblige states to annually choose a fixed rate. Comsefaz, a national committee of state finance ministers, has estimated that the changes would cost state governments 24 billion reais ($4.4 billion) in lost revenue.

The price of diesel is a sensitive issue for Brazil's truck drivers, whose national strike in 2018 had a huge impact on the economy. Bolsonaro had the support of truck drivers in the 2018 election, and has courted them throughout his time in office. However, the president is struggling with rising inflation, a weak economy and anger over his handling of one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks.

($1 = 5.5134 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021