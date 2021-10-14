Left Menu

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta says situation in J-K deteriorating, demands action

Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been constantly deteriorating and demanded action against those responsible for this environment.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been constantly deteriorating and demanded action against those responsible for this environment. "The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been constantly deteriorating so action should be taken against those who are creating such environment. For seventy years, this kind of atmosphere was created and there was the hoisting of Pakistan flags, stone-pelting incidents recently. All these things tell that people here want peace," Gupta told ANI.

His remarks came after targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists in the past few days. Speaking on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids in the Union Territory, the BJP leader said, "We all have seen how Kashmiri pandits or Hindus have suffered in the past. It is clear that many people are working in the Valley as their assistants who give full information to them. This is the only reason NIA is conducting raids these days so that these incidents (terror) can be stopped there."

"The agency has also received information that the incident that happened in Delhi recently is connected to the Union Territory. So, it is important to conduct such operations," he said. The former deputy chief minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir now wants to live peacefully.

Earlier on Wednesday, NIA has arrested four people during multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case, the agency informed. The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as TRF and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

The agency also said these terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state. (ANI)

