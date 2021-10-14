Left Menu

Japan's main opposition calls for 'wealth distribution first' ahead of election

It is a position echoed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), blurring policy difference between the LDP and CDPJ ahead of the lower house election. "'Wage hikes and distribution once growth is achieved.' This is what (former prime minister Shinzo) Abe was saying.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-10-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 10:15 IST
Japan's main opposition calls for 'wealth distribution first' ahead of election
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's largest opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), said on Thursday it would try to close the country's income gap with wealth redistribution if it were to take power in the Oct. 31 election. It is a position echoed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), blurring policy difference between the LDP and CDPJ ahead of the lower house election.

"'Wage hikes and distribution once growth is achieved.' This is what (former prime minister Shinzo) Abe was saying. But there was no growth over the past eight, nine years and no wage hikes," CDPJ chief Yukio Edano told reporters. "If we don't distribute wealth first, no growth is achieved. This is a rather clear difference (between the two parties)." Asked about the CDPJ's chance of replacing the LDP as ruling party in the election, Edano said it would be as good as U.S. Major League baseball player Shohei Ohtani's batting average.

"We watch him play on TV, waiting excitedly for him getting a hit or hitting a home run. I believe people can hold the same sort of anticipation," he said. The batting average of the Los Angeles Angels' Ohtani, who has proved his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level this year, stands at .257.

A voter survey conducted by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday that 6.1% of those polled supported the CDPJ, trailing far behind the LDP's 41.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021