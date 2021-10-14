Samajwadi Party could win 400 seats in the upcoming polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that his party could win 400 assembly seats in the upcoming 2022 state assembly elections. "Seeing the disappointment against the BJP govt, (it seems) that people of Uttar Pradesh can make our party win 400 seats in upcoming 2022 polls," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav, while interacting with reporters in Kanpur Dehat district, said that Samajwadi Party's aim is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party government from the state. Referring to the scheduled inauguration of an international airport in Kushinagar district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, the former CM claimed that the airport was built by the Samajwadi Party government and BJP is trying to take credit for it.

"The airport which is being inaugurated has been built by the Samajwadi Party. Changing colours, putting one's name on other's work This has started a new culture in BJP's politics," said the SP chief. Yadav is currently holding a 'Vijay Rath Yatra' in the state ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)