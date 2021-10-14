Stalin wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi, a speedy recovery The former Prime Minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.
''Wishing Hon'ble former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a complete and speedy recovery,'' Stalin said in a tweet.
