Stalin wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi, a speedy recovery The former Prime Minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

''Wishing Hon'ble former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a complete and speedy recovery,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

