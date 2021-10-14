MNF leader Rasik Mohan Chakma sworn-in as district council CEM

MNF leader Rasik Mohan Chakma was Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) of Mizoram. The CADC is an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people, formed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India on April 29, 1972.

This is the fourth time since 1999 and the second time during the tenure of the present Council that Chakma became the head of the CADC headquartered at Kamalanagar in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

Of the 24-member Council, 20 are elected and four are nominated by the governor. Lawngtlai deputy commissioner Andrew H. Vanlaldika administered the oath to Rasik Mohan Chakma during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Council’s art and cultural hall at Kamalanagar. Chakma succeeded Durjya Dhan Chakma, who had resigned on October 3.

Speaking on the occasion, the new CEM thanked his colleagues for reposing faith in him.

He hailed the present council with all the 20 members belonging to the Mizo National Front (MNF) as an “unprecedented achievement”.

Shanti Jiban Chakma, the last BJP member in the CADC, had left the saffron party early this month and joined the MNF. There were eight BJP leaders in the CADC and all of them joined the MNF, which rules Mizoram, in the past six months. The Council exercises legislative, executive and judiciary powers over allotted departments within the territory of the CADC.

