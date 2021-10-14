Left Menu

Centre's act of granting more powers to BSF concerted attack on constitutionalism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:44 IST
Centre's act of granting more powers to BSF concerted attack on constitutionalism
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday described the Centre's act of granting more powers to the Border Security Force (BSF) as a concerted attack on constitutionalism and design to dilute and abolish federalism.

The government had on Wednesday increased the powers of the BSF by increasing their jurisdiction in poll-bound Punjab by up to 50 km from the international border.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said this is a conspiracy to take away the powers of elected governments in states.

''There is a concerted attack on constitutionalism. There is a designed conspiracy to dilute and abolish federalism, and there is a design on part of the Modi government to take away the powers of elected governments in states by way of this order,'' he told reporters.

''This is a dirty trick and dirty politics being played by the Modi government to usurp power through indirect means, for the BJP has become irrelevant in Punjab and to find that lost political relevance they are now misusing this power without consulting states and in absolute abrogation and derogation of the federal structure of the country,'' Surjewala said.

This is unacceptable as the action of the central government is completely unconstitutional, he said.

''This is unconscionable and this can never be accepted in our federal polity what (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is seeking to do, is unseat elected governments by misuse of autocratic powers without consulting the states and taking over 50 per cent of Punjab from an elected government, whether it is the Punjab Police or the administrative control of the government,'' he said.

The Congress leader said that the party will never accept it and urged upon every citizen to oppose this “draconian and autocratic measure being forced upon democracy by annihilating the constitution and federalism by the Modi Government''.

Assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year.

PTI SKC ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021