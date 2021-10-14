Schumer says U.S. Senate to vote on election reform next week

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that the Senate will hold a procedural vote as early as next Wednesday on election reform legislation aimed at reversing state-level Republican voting restrictions.

"We cannot allow conservative-controlled states to double down on their regressive and subversive voting bills," Schumer said in a "Dear Colleague" letter to his fellow Senate Democrats.

