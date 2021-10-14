Czech president's treatment will require time, wife says

Czech President Milos Zeman is undergoing treatment that will require time, his wife Ivana Zemanova told reporters on Thursday, but gave no details about his diagnosis or condition.

Zeman, 77, was taken into an intensive care unit at a Prague hospital on Sunday, a day after a parliamentary election which will eventually require him to appoint a new prime minister. "I can only confirm that he is undergoing treatment that requires time," Zemanova, wearing a black dress, told reporters in a briefing at the Prague Castle, where no questions were allowed.

"I am asking you for patience and the necessary time for him to gather strength." Zeman's condition has been the subject of wide speculation in the media amid a lack of detailed information from his office or doctors.

He had previously been in hospital for eight days ending Sept. 22.

