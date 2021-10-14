Left Menu

Religious freedom of Hindus in Bangladesh being trampled: BJP leaders

Alleging that the religious freedom of Hindus in Bangladesh is being trampled upon with impunity, BJP leaders on Friday said this underlines the importance of the Citizenship Amendment Act. BJP leader Amit Malviya, who is his partys co-incharge for West Bengal, also attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying her opposition to the CAA and studied silence now should worry Hindus in the state.

Alleging that the religious freedom of Hindus in Bangladesh is being trampled upon with impunity, BJP leaders on Friday said this underlines the importance of the Citizenship Amendment Act. BJP leader Amit Malviya, who is his party's co-incharge for West Bengal, also attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying her opposition to the CAA and ''studied silence'' now should worry Hindus in the state. ''The impunity with which religious freedom of Hindus in Bangladesh is being trampled, reiterates the importance of the CAA, a humanitarian legislation. Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the CAA and studied silence now should worry Hindus of West Bengal who too are facing marginalisation under the TMC,'' he tweeted. The CAA, which has not come into force yet, seeks to grant citizenship to minorities from some neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, on ground of their religious persecution. BJP's leader in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari also raised the matter and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah among others, urging them to take up this ''painful and shameful'' issue with the Bangladeshi authorities diplomatically. He tweeted, ''Vandalising temples and Durga Puja pandals in Cumilla district, Cox's Bazar and Noakhali in Bangladesh; following 'conspiratorial rumours' spread through social media is disheartening. Desecrating idols of Maa Durga at will is an orchestrated attack on Sanatani Bengali community.'' Videos allegedly showing Islamic extremists in Bangladesh vandalising Durga idols have been circulating on social media.

