Would have quit politics if I lost from two seats as CM: Harak Singh Rawat

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:34 IST
Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Harish Rawat for demanding an apology from party turncoats for their ''big sin'' of leaving the party to join the BJP, saying if he had lost from two seats as chief minister, he would have quit politics.

''If I had lost from two seats as CM, I would have resigned from politics. I would not have forced my way back in like Harish bhai despite being forced into retirement by people,'' Harak Singh told reporters.

On the Congress leader's remarks that those who defected to the BJP for money in 2016 should first apologise for their ''big sin'' before returning to the Congress, the minister said Harish Rawat understands the importance of ''charcha, parcha and kharcha'' (being talked about, filing nomination and spending money) to stay long in politics.

''He deliberately says things that have the potential to evoke a reaction from the other side so that he can retaliate verbally and stay on in the political debate,'' said Harak Singh, who is believed to have led the revolt against Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.

