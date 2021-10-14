Left Menu

U.S. calls for examination into cause of jailed former Venezuelan minister's death

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Thursday called for an independent examination to determine the true cause of death of Former Venezuelan Defense Minister and retired general Raul Baduel, considered a political prisoner by the opposition.

The attorney general on Tuesday said Baduel had died after contracting the coronavirus.

"The recent death of Venezuelan political prisoner Raul Baduel reminds the world of the deplorable and dangerous conditions Venezuelan political prisoners face in the Maduro regime's custody," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, adding that Washington calls for an immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

