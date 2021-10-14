Burning effigies on Dussehra across country either on Friday or Saturday: SKM

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday said their call of burning effigies on Dussehra will be acted upon in different places across the country either on Friday or Saturday, depending upon the “local situation” in that particular area.

“Samyukt Kisan Morcha had initially put out a call to all its constituents that on October 15 (Dussehra festival day), there will be effigy-burning of BJP leaders to keep up with the spirit of the festival -- of good triumphing over evil.

“However, given the possibility of BJP-RSS forces using the occasion to escalate communal tension especially in the sensitive parts of Terai, there was an alteration made in the plan,” a statement by the umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions said.

Claiming that there was confusion while communicating the information to the members leading them to believe that the effigy burning would happen on both the dates, the SKM clarified and advised the cadres to mark the occasion only on either of the two dates.

“While communicating the same, some confusion emerged with both dates of October 15th and 16th reaching the cadres.

“SKM now advises all constituents to take up the action of putla dahan on either 15th or 16th, as per local situation,” the statement said.

Among the leaders whose effigies would be burnt, the statement said, are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Ajay Mishra Teni, and others.

