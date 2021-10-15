Goa Youth Congress seeks removal of Amit Shah's banners from electrical poles

The Goa Pradesh Youth Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electrical Engineer of Goa requesting him to remove banners and posters of Union Home Minister Amit Shah placed on electrical poles. GPYC President Varad Mardolkar on Thursday submitted a memorandum and addressed a press conference outside the Vidyut Bhavan in Panaji seeking action on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Government officials have failed to answer whether BJP had sought permission to display banner. Hence it is clear that these officers are working at the behest of BJP leaders. CEE was mum over this issue when we asked him certain questions," Mardolkar said in a statement. He said that the Bhartiya Janata Party has misused its power and has placed banners and posters of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on electrical poles right from Airport-Dabolim to Curti Ponda and Dharbandora and also on the way to Panaji from Ponda and Vasco, on account of his visit to Goa.

Mardolkar alleged that it is not allowed to use electricity poles to stick or place posters and banners. "I request the power department to direct engineers and other staff to remove all hoardings, posters and other banners placed on electrical poles immediately," he demanded.

"Using government property for political gains is not correct. Government officials should not come under the pressure of BJP and should act against them," he said. (ANI)

