PM greets people on Vijaya Dashami
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 09:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Friday.
''Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami,'' he tweeted.
Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijaya Dashami
- Narendra Modi
- Dussehra
Advertisement