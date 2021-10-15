Left Menu

PM pays tributes to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on Friday, saying he dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable, and will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country.Tributes to former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji, known as the Missile Man, on his birth anniversary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 09:09 IST
PM pays tributes to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on Friday, saying he dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable, and will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country.

''Tributes to former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji, known as the 'Missile Man', on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country,'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kalam served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007 and earned the respect and admiration of people and political parties across the spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct.

He is also credited with opening the doors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the masses and came to be affectionately called the ''People's President''.

Kalam, who passed away in 2015, also earned the sobriquet ''Missile Man of India'' for his role in the development of the country's missile programmes.

Modi also wished his ministerial colleagues Mahendra Nath Pandey and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on their birthday, and lauded their work in the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021