Vice Prez hopes Dussehra brings peace, prosperity in country

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended greetings on Vijaya Dashmi, hoping the festival brings peace, harmony and prosperity in the country.

''My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra is an occasion to remind us that we need to constantly quell the demonic forces within us and foster goodness and harmony,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country, he said.

