Kalam will be remembered for contribution to strengthening India's defence capabilities: Vice Prez

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 11:08 IST
"President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary, saying he will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to strengthening India's defence and space capabilities.

Born on October 15, 1931 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Kalam served as president between July 25, 2002 and July 25, 2007.

''Popularly known as 'People's President', the eminent scientist will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to strengthening India's defence and space capabilities.

''His visionary leadership, exemplary life and tireless service for the development of the nation will continue to inspire every Indian,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

