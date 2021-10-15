Left Menu

Japan junior coalition partner: doubling defence spending will not gain public's understanding

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-10-2021 11:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the junior partner in Japan's ruling coalition, the Komeito party, said on Friday doubling the nation's defence spending abruptly will not win the public's understanding.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, the larger of the two parties in the ruling bloc, said in a list of proposed policies ahead of the Oct. 31 lower house election that it aims to raise defense spending, moving towards a target of 2% of gross domestic product.

Japan's defense spending has been around 1% of GDP in recent decades.

