Left Menu

Despite no political, dynastic background or caste backing, people gave me opportunity to serve: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that despite his common background and although he did not have any political, dynastic or caste backing, people gave him opportunity to serve them - first in Gujarat and then at the national level.He was speaking during his virtual address after laying the foundation stone of a boys hostel here.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 15-10-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 12:59 IST
Despite no political, dynastic background or caste backing, people gave me opportunity to serve: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that despite his common background and although he did not have any political, dynastic or caste backing, people gave him the opportunity to serve them - first in Gujarat and then at the national level.

He was speaking during his virtual address after laying the foundation stone of a boys' hostel here. ''I come from a very common background and did not have any political or dynastic background and did not have the support of caste-based politics. Despite that, you gave your blessings and gave me the opportunity to serve Gujarat way back in 2001,'' he said. ''And, such is the power of your blessings that even after 20 years, I am still serving. First I served the people of Gujarat and now the country,'' he added.

In his address, he urged people to walk on the path as shown by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister and also the deputy prime minister. ''Sardar Patel had said that we should not let castes and religious faith turn into a hindrance for us. We all are sons and daughters of India and we all should love our country. We all should love each other,'' Modi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021