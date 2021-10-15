Maha: Five AIMIM counsillors from Udgir join NCP ahead of civic polls

Five counsillors of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from the Udgir Municipal Council (UMC) in Maharashtra's Latur district have joined the NCP ahead of the civic polls.

Councillors Sayyad Taher Husain, Sheikh Faiyaz, Ibrahim Patel, Shamshoddin Kargar and Imroj Hashmi joined the NCP in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, party's state president Jayant Patil and state minister Sanjay Bansode on Thursday.

The elections of the UMC are likely to be held in the next few months, and all parties have geared up for it. The council has 44 members, of which 23 are from the BJP; 14 from the Congress and seven from the AIMIM. ''We believe in the leadership of visionary leader Sharad Pawar. We have been watching minister Sanjay Bansode and the NCP's state unit general secretary Baswaraj Patil Nagralkar taking efforts for Udgir's development. So, we have joined the NCP,'' said Husain, who was the AIMIM’s district unit president.

