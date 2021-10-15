Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's condition stable, improving

Left Menu

The condition of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who is admitted at AIIMS, is stable and improving, a hospital official said on Friday.The Congress also said that Singh is better than yesterday and asserted that any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste.

The condition of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who is admitted at AIIMS, is stable and improving, a hospital official said on Friday.

The Congress also said that Singh is ''better than yesterday'' and asserted that any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste. ''This is to inform that Dr Manmohan Singh ji is doing fine. He is better than yesterday. Let's all wish him a speedy recovery,'' All India Congress Committee Secretary Pranav Jha tweeted.

''Any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste. Also request all to respect the former PM's privacy.Thank you!'' he said.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following fever.

The 89-year-old former prime minister has been admitted to a private ward in the cardio-neuro centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

''His condition is stable and improving,'' an AIIMS official said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Singh on Thursday evening to enquire about his health.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Singh on Thursday and enquired about his health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

