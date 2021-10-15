PM Kishida to Moon: Japan wants "appropriate" response on wartime compensation
Japan's new prime minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Friday that he had spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and told him that Japan wants an "appropriate" response on issues of wartime compensation.
Kishida also told reporters after the conversation, the first of its kind between the two leaders, that there were no plans at this point for a summit with Moon.
