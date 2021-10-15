TN CM pays tributes to Kalam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday paid rich tributes to former President A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary by saying Kalam rose to the highest position through education and perseverance.

Though he was born in an ordinary family, he became the country's 'Missile Man' due to education and perseverance, the Chief Minister said. "On the birth anniversary of Abdul Kalam who rose to occupy the highest position of the President of India, let's resolve to eradicate poverty which he considered as the country's enemy," Stalin said.

Hailed as "People's President" Kalam served as the 11th President from 2002 to 2007. He dedicated the rest of his life to education, writing and public service.

