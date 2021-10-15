Germany's SPD, Greens and FDP want formal coalition talks - source

Leaders from Germany's centre-left Social Democrats and two smaller parties will recommend to their party bases moving into formal coalition talks after holding successful exploratory talks, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Friday.

The Social Democrats (SPD), who came first in last month's election, the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) had been holding exploratory talks on whether they had enough in common to form a government together.

