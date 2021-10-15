Rajasthan CM leaves for Delhi to attend CWC meeting on Saturday

Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday left for Delhi to attend a meeting of the Congress Working Committee CWC scheduled to be held on Saturday.The visit has again created buzz about the much-awaited cabinet expansion and political appointments in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:11 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday left for Delhi to attend a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) scheduled to be held on Saturday.

The visit has again created buzz about the much-awaited cabinet expansion and political appointments in the state. Sources said both the issues are likely to be discussed with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

This is Gehlot's second visit to Delhi this year after around eight months. He had earlier visited Delhi in February.

