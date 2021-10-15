Left Menu

Dussehra: Gujarat CM performs 'Shastra Puja', worships weapons

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started organising the ritual at the CMs residential campus on the occasion of Vijayadashami when he headed the state earlier, said Patel.This is a day to celebrate the defeat of evil.

15-10-2021
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday performed 'Shastra Puja', a ritual of worshiping weapons, at his official residence in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Dussehra. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started organizing the ritual at the CM's residential campus on the occasion of Vijayadashami when he headed the state earlier, said Patel.

''This is a day to celebrate the defeat of evil. On Vijayadashami, we should all take a pledge to walk on the path of truth and virtue to defeat disruptive forces,'' the CM said in his message.

An official release said CM's security chief Chintan Teraiya and 50 police and security personnel took part in the ritual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

