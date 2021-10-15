Left Menu

Canada PM Trudeau to unveil new cabinet, vows gender balance despite losses

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he would reshuffle his cabinet on Oct. 26 and ensure there was a gender balance, even though he lost female ministers in an election last month. Trudeau was re-elected to a third term in office on Sept.

Canada PM Trudeau to unveil new cabinet, vows gender balance despite losses
Image Credit: Twitter(@JustinTrudeau)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he would reshuffle his cabinet on Oct. 26 and ensure there was a gender balance, even though he lost female ministers in an election last month.

Trudeau was re-elected to a third term in office on Sept. 20 but only won a minority of seats, which means he needs to cooperate with opposition legislators to govern. "The new Cabinet will remain gender-balanced," said a statement from Trudeau's office. Since taking power in late 2015, Trudeau - an avowed feminist - has named cabinets with an even split of male and female ministers.

But in the run-up to the election, one high-profile woman cabinet minister quit and another three lost their seats. His office also said the new Parliament would be recalled on Nov 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

