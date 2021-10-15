FACTBOX-Reaction to the stabbing of UK lawmaker Amess

A 69-year-old British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been stabbed several times while meeting his constituents at a church, witnesses and media said. Below is reaction to the news:

STEPHEN TIMMS, OPPOSITION LABOUR LAWMAKER WHO SURVIVED A 2010 STABBING "Appalled to hear of the attack on @amessd_southend today. I know him well and am thinking of him with very best wishes as we await further news."

DAVID CAMERON, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PRIME MINISTER "Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family."

KEIR STARMER, OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff."

BRENDAN COX, HUSBAND OF LABOUR LAWMAKER JO COX WHO WAS MURDERED IN 2016 "Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets."

THE JO COX FOUNDATION "The Jo Cox Foundation is horrified to hear the news of the attack on Sir David Amess MP. We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time."

