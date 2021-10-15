FACTBOX-Reaction to the stabbing of UK lawmaker Amess

A 69-year-old British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been stabbed several times while meeting his constituents at a church, witnesses and media said.

Below is reaction to the news: STEPHEN TIMMS, OPPOSITION LABOUR LAWMAKER WHO SURVIVED A 2010 STABBING

"Appalled to hear of the attack on @amessd_southend today. I know him well and am thinking of him with very best wishes as we await further news." DAVID CAMERON, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PRIME MINISTER

"Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family." KEIR STARMER, OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER

"Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff." BRENDAN COX, HUSBAND OF LABOUR LAWMAKER JO COX WHO WAS MURDERED IN 2016

"Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets." THE JO COX FOUNDATION

"The Jo Cox Foundation is horrified to hear the news of the attack on Sir David Amess MP. We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time." IAIN DUNCAN SMITH, CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKER AND FORMER PARTY LEADER

"My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time. Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life." JIM SHANNON, LAWMAKER FOR THE DEMOCRATIC UNIONIST PARTY

"I'm sickened by the brutal attack on Sir David Amess in his surgery today. There's no denying the upsurge in aggression toward elected reps to the extent that we're having to take extra measures to protect ourselves & staff in our offices. This violence can never be justified." NADHIM ZAHAWI, EDUCATION MINISTER

"Shocked to hear the reports coming out of Southend West. Sir David is a committed public servant as well as a close colleague and friend. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this difficult time." ELEANOR LAING, CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKER AND DEPUTY SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF COMMONS

"All elected representatives must be able to go about their work without the fear of physical or verbal attacks. What has happened to Sir David Amess in Essex today is unforgivable. Praying for you, my friend."

